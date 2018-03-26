Women’s T20 Tri Series Points Table | Women’s T20 Tri Series Results | Ind Tri Series 2018

The Women’s T20 Tri Series Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Team M W L NR PT NRR England Women 2 2 0 0 4 1.110 Australia Women 2 1 1 0 2 -0.171 India Women 2 0 2 0 0 -0.888

Mar 22: India Women vs Australia Women, 1st Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – Australia Women won by 6 wkts – India Women vs Australia Women Match 1 Scorecard

Mar 23: Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – England Women won by 8 wkts – Australia Women vs England Women 2nd Match Scorecard

Mar 25: India Women vs England Women, 3rd Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – England Women won by 7 wkts – India Women vs England Women Match 3 Scorecard

