Worcs vs Gloucs Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018 3rd Quarter Final

Match Date: Aug 25, 2018

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Gloucestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger (Captain), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Andrew Tye, Jacob Lintott, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Chris Liddle, Chris Dent, George Drissell

Worcestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Joe Clarke, Moeen Ali (Captain), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ross Whiteley, Wayne Parnell, Thomas Charles Fell, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Wood, Patrick Brown, Brett DOliveira, Dillon Pennington, Andy Carter

