Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Worcs vs Nor Live Scores: Check out Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire – Worcs vs Nor Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire live score and live cricket commentary of Worcs vs Nor cricket match played at New Road, Worcester on Jul 13, 2018. Worcs vs Nor match starts at 22:00 IST which is 17:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Worcs vs Nor Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 13, 2018

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Worcs vs Nor Score Updates

The Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Northamptonshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Richard Levi, Ben Duckett, Joshua Cobb, Alex Wakely (Captain), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wicket Keeper), Steven Crook, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rory Kleinveldt, Graeme White, Brett Hutton, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Charlie Thurston

Worcestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Martin Guptill, Joe Clarke, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira (Captain), Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Luke Wood, Patrick Brown, George Rhodes, Andy Carter, Callum Ferguson

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard.