Worcs vs Ham Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 4-7

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Live Scores : Check out Worcestershire vs Hampshire aka the Worcs vs Ham – Worcestershire vs Hampshire Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the New Road in Worcester.

The Worcestershire vs Hampshire County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 4-7. We bring you here Worcestershire vs Hampshire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Worcs vs Ham English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Worcestershire vs Hampshire English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Worcestershire vs Hampshire live streaming, after the match Worcestershire vs Hampshire highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Worcestershire vs Hampshire live scores that is the Worcestershire vs Hampshire live score and live cricket commentary of Worcestershire vs Hampshire 2018 cricket match played at the New Road, Worcester on Sep 4-7, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Worcestershire vs Hampshire highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Worcs vs Ham English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 4-7, 2018

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Live Scores | Worcestershire vs Hampshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Worcestershire vs Hampshire scorecard:

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Daryl Mitchell, Thomas Charles Fell, Joe Clarke, Alex Milton, Brett DOliveira (Captain), Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Ben Twohig, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Joe Leach, Patrick Brown, Steve Magoffin, Charlie Morris, George Rhodes, George Scrimshaw, Jack Shantry, Ross Whiteley, Olly Westbury

Hampshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Joe Weatherley, Jimmy Adams, Ian Holland, Sam Northeast, James Vince (Captain), Tom Alsop (Wicket Keeper), Rilee Rossouw, Gareth Berg, Liam Dawson, Kyle Abbott, Fidel Edwards, Mason Crane, Lewis McManus, Reece Topley, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Aneurin Donald, Oliver Soames, Brad Taylor, Ollie Rayner

Thank you for visiting our website for the Worcestershire vs Hampshire Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Worcs vs Ham English County Championship 2018 Highlights.