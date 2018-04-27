Worcs vs Notts Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 27-30

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Live Scores : Check out Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire aka the Worcs vs Notts – Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the New Road in Worcester.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Match Date: Apr 27-30, 2018

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Joe Leach(c), Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Joe Clarke, Ben Cox(w), Brett DOliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Daryl Mitchell, Charlie Morris, George Rhodes, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Ross Whiteley

Nottinghamshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Matt Milnes, Ben Kitt, Billy Root, Luke Wood, Jake Libby, Mark Footitt, Steven Mullaney(c), Paul Coughlin, Tom Moores(w), Harry Gurney, Samit Patel, Jake Ball, Riki Wessels, Chris Nash, Matthew Carter, Ross Taylor, Luke Fletcher

