Worcs vs Som Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Jul 22-25

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018

Worcestershire vs Somerset Live Scores : Check out Worcestershire vs Somerset aka the Worcs vs Som – Worcestershire vs Somerset Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the New Road in Worcester.

The Worcestershire vs Somerset County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on Jul 22-25. We bring you here Worcestershire vs Somerset live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Worcs vs Som English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Worcestershire vs Somerset English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Worcestershire vs Somerset live streaming, after the match Worcestershire vs Somerset highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Worcestershire vs Somerset live scores that is the Worcestershire vs Somerset live score and live cricket commentary of Worcestershire vs Somerset 2018 cricket match played at the New Road, Worcester on Jul 22-25, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Worcestershire vs Somerset highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Worcs vs Som English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 22-25, 2018

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Worcestershire vs Somerset Live Scores | Worcestershire vs Somerset Live Scorecard

Check out the below Worcestershire vs Somerset scorecard:

Worcestershire vs Somerset Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Moeen Ali, Martin Guptill, Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira (Captain), Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Joe Clarke, Patrick Brown, Thomas Charles Fell, Steve Magoffin, Joe Leach, Charlie Morris, George Rhodes, George Scrimshaw, Jack Shantry, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Edward Byrom, Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Tom Abell (Captain), Peter Trego, Lewis Gregory, Dominic Bess, Josh Davey, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Tim Groenewald, Jack Leach, Marcus Trescothick, Max Waller, Tom Banton, Ben Green, Johann Myburgh, Tim Rouse, Ollie Sale, Finlay Trenouth, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Renshaw

Thank you for visiting our website for the Worcestershire vs Somerset Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Worcs vs Som English County Championship 2018 Highlights.