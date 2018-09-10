Worcs vs Sur Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 10-13

Worcestershire vs Surrey Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Worcestershire vs Surrey Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 10-13, 2018

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Worcestershire vs Surrey Live Scores | Worcestershire vs Surrey Live Scorecard

Check out the below Worcestershire vs Surrey scorecard:

Worcestershire vs Surrey Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Daryl Mitchell, Thomas Charles Fell, Joe Clarke, Alex Milton, Brett DOliveira (Captain), Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Joe Leach, Patrick Brown, Steve Magoffin, Charlie Morris, George Rhodes

Surrey Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Rory Burns (Captain), Mark Stoneman, Dean Elgar, Ben Foakes (Wicket Keeper), Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Conor McKerr, Amar Virdi, Ryan Patel, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Scott Borthwick, Arun Harinath

