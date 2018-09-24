Worcs vs Yorks Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 24-27

The Worcestershire vs Yorkshire County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 24-27.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Match Date: Sep 24-27, 2018

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Daryl Mitchell, Thomas Charles Fell, Moeen Ali (Captain), Joe Clarke, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Alex Milton, Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Ben Twohig, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Ross Whiteley, Charlie Morris

Yorkshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Adam Lyth, Jeet Raval, Jack Leaning, Gary Ballance, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonathan Tattersall (Wicket Keeper), Tim Bresnan, Steven Patterson (Captain), Jack Brooks, Ben Coad, James Logan, Harry Brook, Andy Hodd, Alex Lees, Josh Shaw

