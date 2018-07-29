WS vs LL Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 29

Western Storm vs Loughborough Lightning Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 29, 2018

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Western Storm vs Loughborough Lightning Scorecard | WS vs LL Scorecard

Western Storm vs Loughborough Lightning Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Western Storm Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Heather Knight (Captain), Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Stafanie Taylor, Rachel Priest, Amara Carr (Wicket Keeper), Smriti Mandhana, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Parfitt, Naomi Dattani, Alice Macleod, Rebecca Silk

Loughborough Lightning Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Georgia Elwiss (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Sonia Odedra, Abigail Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Sophie Devine

