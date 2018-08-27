WS vs SS Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Aug 27

Western Storm vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: This is the Semi Final of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018.

The WS vs SS match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time.

Western Storm vs Surrey Stars Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Aug 27, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Western Storm vs Surrey Stars Scorecard | WS vs SS Scorecard

Check WS vs SS Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Western Storm vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Western Storm Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachel Priest (Wicket Keeper), Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight (Captain), Stafanie Taylor, Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Parfitt, Alice Macleod, Amara Carr, Rebecca Silk

Surrey Stars Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Natalie Sciver (Captain), Dane van Niekerk, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Laura Marsh, Aylish Cranstone, Mady Villiers, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs, Hannah Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Gayatri Gole, Rhianna Southby

