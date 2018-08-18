YD vs LL Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Aug 18

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: This is the Match 29 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018.

The YD vs LL match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time.

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Aug 18, 2018

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning Scorecard | YD vs LL Scorecard

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Yorkshire Diamonds Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Lauren Winfield (Captain), Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Thea Brookes, Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Davidson Richards, Katherine Brunt, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Langston, Gwenan Davies, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Subrina Munroe, Bess Heath, Alice Monaghan, Katie Thompson

Loughborough Lightning Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachael Haynes, Sophie Devine, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Elyse Villani, Georgia Elwiss (Captain), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith, Sonia Odedra, Abigail Freeborn, Tara Norris, Joanne Gardner

