YD vs LT Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 27

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 27, 2018

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Scorecard | YD vs LT Scorecard

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Yorkshire Diamonds Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Lauren Winfield (Captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Davidson Richards, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Langston, Thea Brookes, Gwenan Davies, Alice Monaghan, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Subrina Munroe, Bess Heath, Katie Thompson, Katherine Brunt

Lancashire Thunder Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Evelyn Jones, Nicole Bolton, Georgie Boyce, Amy Satterthwaite, Emma Lamb, Eleanor Threlkeld (Wicket Keeper), Danielle Hazell (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Natasha Miles, Alice Dyson, Rachel Dickinson

