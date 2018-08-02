YD vs SV Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Aug 2

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: This is the Match 10 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018.

The YD vs SV match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time.

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Aug 2, 2018

Venue: Clifton Park Ground, York

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Scorecard | YD vs SV Scorecard

Check YD vs SV Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Yorkshire Diamonds Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Lauren Winfield (Captain), Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Alice Davidson Richards, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Chamari Athapaththu, Delissa Kimmince, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Subrina Munroe, Bess Heath, Thea Brookes, Alice Monaghan, Katie Thompson, Gwenan Davies

Southern Vipers Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Natasha Farrant, Mignon du Preez, Amelia Kerr, Carla Rudd (Wicket Keeper), Tammy Beaumont, Katie George, Paige Scholfield, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean, Arran Brindle, Lauren Bell, Sara McGlashan, Fi Morris

