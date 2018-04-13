Yorks vs Ess Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 13-16

Yorkshire vs Essex Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Yorkshire vs Essex Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 13-16, 2018

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Yorkshire vs Essex Live Scores | Yorkshire vs Essex Live Scorecard

Check out the below Yorkshire vs Essex scorecard:

Yorkshire vs Essex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Yorkshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Gary Ballance (Captain), Tim Bresnan, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Andy Hodd (Wicket Keeper), Jack Leaning, Alex Lees, Adam Lyth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Josh Shaw, Matthew Waite, Jack Brooks

Essex Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), James Foster (Wicket Keeper), Alastair Cook, Daniel Lawrence, Kishen Velani, Tom Westley, Ravi Bopara, Simon Harmer, Callum Taylor, Ashar Zaidi, Adam Wheater, Aaron Beard, Matt Dixon, Aron Nijjar, James Porter, Matthew Quinn, Neil Wagner, Paul Walter

