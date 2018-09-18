Yorks vs Ham Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 18-21

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Live Scores | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 18-21, 2018

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Live Scores | Yorkshire vs Hampshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Yorkshire vs Hampshire scorecard:

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Yorkshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Adam Lyth, Jeet Raval, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonathan Tattersall (Wicket Keeper), Tim Bresnan, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson (Captain), Jack Brooks, Ben Coad, Andy Hodd, Jack Leaning, Alex Lees, Cheteshwar Pujara, Josh Shaw, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, Azeem Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, David Willey, Karl Carver, Kane Williamson, Josh Poysden, Matthew Fisher, James Wainman, Mathew Pillans

Hampshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Joe Weatherley, Oliver Soames, Jimmy Adams, James Vince (Captain), Sam Northeast, Tom Alsop (Wicket Keeper), Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Kyle Abbott, Dale Steyn, Fidel Edwards, Gareth Berg, Mason Crane, Sean Ervine, Lewis McManus, Rilee Rossouw, Brad Taylor, Reece Topley, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood, Ollie Rayner, Ryan Stevenson, Aneurin Donald

