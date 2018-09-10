Yorks vs Lancs Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 10-13

Match Date: Sep 10-13, 2018

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Yorkshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Adam Lyth (Captain), Jeet Raval, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonathan Tattersall (Wicket Keeper), Tim Bresnan, Matthew Waite, Mathew Pillans, Jack Brooks, Josh Poysden, Ben Coad, Andy Hodd, Jack Leaning, Alex Lees

Lancashire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Karl Brown, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicket Keeper), Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Keshav Maharaj, Graham Onions, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Stephen Parry, Haseeb Hameed, Rob Jones, Liam Hurt

