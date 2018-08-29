Yorks vs Som Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 29- Sep 01

Yorkshire vs Somerset Live Scores : Check out Yorkshire vs Somerset aka the Yorks vs Som – Yorkshire vs Somerset Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the Headingley in Leeds.

Yorkshire vs Somerset Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Match Date: Aug 29- Sep 01, 2018

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Somerset Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Yorkshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Kane Williamson, Gary Ballance, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonathan Tattersall (Wicket Keeper), David Willey (Captain), Matthew Fisher, Jack Brooks, Josh Poysden, Jack Leaning, Josh Shaw, James Wainman, Mathew Pillans

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Marcus Trescothick, Edward Byrom, Azhar Ali, James Hildreth, Tom Abell (Captain), Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Lewis Gregory, Dominic Bess, Tom Banton, Ben Green, George Bartlett, Tim Rouse, Ollie Sale, Paul van Meekeren, Tim Groenewald, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Johann Myburgh, Craig Overton, Peter Trego, Finlay Trenouth, Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller

