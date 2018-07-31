Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Yorks vs Leic Live Scores: Check out Yorkshire vs Leicestershire – Yorks vs Leic Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Yorkshire vs Leicestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Yorkshire vs Leicestershire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Yorkshire vs Leicestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Yorks vs Leic cricket match played at Headingley, Leeds on Jul 31, 2018. Yorks vs Leic match starts at 23:00 IST which is 18:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Yorkshire vs Leicestershire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Yorks vs Leic Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 31, 2018

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Yorks vs Leic Score Updates

The Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Leicestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Neil Dexter, Cameron Delport, Mark Cosgrove, Ben Raine, Colin Ackermann (Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Ned Eckersley (Wicket Keeper), Callum Parkinson, Mohammad Abbas, Gavin Griffiths, Zak Chappell, Lewis Hill, Paul Horton, Rob Sayer, Tom Wells

Yorkshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Kane Williamson, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Tim Bresnan, Jonathan Tattersall (Wicket Keeper), Jordan Thompson, Azeem Rafiq, Steven Patterson (Captain), Jack Brooks, Ben Coad, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leaning, Josh Shaw

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard.