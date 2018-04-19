Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score | Zim vs Can at Rangiora (Jan 28, 2018)

ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Zimbabwe U19 vs Canada U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Rangiora on Jan 28, 2018.

Zim U19 vs Can U19 Scorecard – Zim U19 vs Can U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Zimbabwe vs Canada U19 WC 2018 match is the 11th Place Play-Off of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in Semi Final matches.

Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Match Date: Jan 28, 2018

Venue: MainPower Oval, Rangiora

Toss: Zimbabwe Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: REJ Martinesz (Sri Lanka), IN Ramage (Scotland)

Match Result: Zimbabwe Under-19s won by 138 runs

Man of the Match: W Madhevere

Zim U19 vs Can U19 Scorecard:

Zimbabwe Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate W Madhevere c Samuel b Naress 93 84 125 8 – 110.71 T Makoni c Naress b Pathmanathan 30 68 89 3 – 44.12 *LN Roche run out (Sharma) 20 31 32 2 – 64.52 D Myers c Joshi b Gill 46 51 61 2 2 90.20 M Shumba run out (Sharma) 18 14 19 2 1 128.57 JT Schadendorf c Pathmanathan b Haque 28 30 68 1 – 93.33 AR Frost c Samuel b Joshi 20 21 24 1 – 95.24 +TJ Nenhunzi b Haque 1 3 9 – – 33.33 KD Robinson not out 1 1 2 – – 100.00 TM Harrison did not bat N Nungu did not bat Extras (5 b, 1 lb, 3 nb, 6 w) 15 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-97 (Makoni, 20.1 ov), 2-145 (Roche, 29.3 ov), 3-150 (Madhevere, 30.2 ov), 4-175 (Shumba, 34.2 ov), 5-232 (Myers, 43.1 ov), 6-263 (Frost, 48.3 ov), 7-271 (Schadendorf, 49.4 ov), 8-272 (Nenhunzi, 50 ov)

Canada Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Haque 9 0 65 2 2 1 22 27.00 7.22 Joshi 9 1 53 1 – 1 32 54.00 5.89 Pathmanathan 10 1 29 1 1 – 39 60.00 2.90 Gill 10 0 51 1 2 1 29 60.00 5.10 Rommel Shahzad 10 0 49 0 1 – 28 – 4.90 Naress 2 0 19 1 – – 6 12.00 9.50

Canada Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate P Sharma c Roche b Myers 13 34 61 1 – 38.24 KK Singh lbw b Robinson 0 6 7 – – 0.00 *AS Khan c Shumba b Nungu 24 30 30 4 – 80.00 AS Gill c Madhevere b Nungu 60 63 111 6 1 95.24 K Naress c Frost b Harrison 13 29 28 1 – 44.83 A Deosammy c Myers b Madhevere 3 13 13 – – 23.08 +KD Samuel c Nungu b Madhevere 8 19 17 – – 42.11 A Pathmanathan lbw b Harrison 0 8 7 – – 0.00 FJS Haque c Harrison b Madhevere 0 2 3 – – 0.00 Rommel Shahzad lbw b Madhevere 1 22 29 – – 4.55 RR Joshi not out 0 1 7 – – 0.00 Extras (4 lb, 8 w) 12 Total (all out, 37.5 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Singh, 1.4 ov), 2-34 (Khan, 9.1 ov), 3-58 (Sharma, 14.5 ov), 4-78 (Naress, 20.4 ov), 5-90 (Deosammy, 23.6 ov), 6-112 (Samuel, 29.2 ov), 7-117 (Pathmanathan, 30.6 ov), 8-118 (Haque, 31.4 ov), 9-132 (Gill, 36.2 ov), 10-134 (Rommel Shahzad, 37.5 ov)

Zimbabwe Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Roche 6 0 15 0 1 – 28 – 2.50 Robinson 5 0 28 1 1 – 17 30.00 5.60 Nungu 5 1 14 2 3 – 23 15.00 2.80 Schadendorf 2 1 5 0 – – 10 – 2.50 Harrison 10 0 39 2 – – 36 30.00 3.90 Myers 2 0 5 1 2 – 9 12.00 2.50 Madhevere 7.5 1 24 4 1 – 33 11.75 3.06

Zim U19 vs Can U19 Squads | ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Squads

Zimbabwe U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Milton Shumba, Liam Nicholas Roche (Captain), Tanunurwa Makoni, Jayden Schadendorf, Alistair Frost, Dion Myers, Kieran Robinson, Tinashe Nenhunzi (Wicket Keeper), Taun Harrison, Wesley Madhavere, Nkosilathi Nungu, Gregory Dollar, Jonathan Connolly, Robert Chimhinya, Donald Mlambo

Canada U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Akash Gill, Arslan Khan (Captain), Ashtan Deosammy, Faisal Jamkhandi, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Kavian Naress, Aran Pathmanathan, Krishen Denarkshn Samuel (Wicket Keeper), Pranav Sharma, Rommel Shahzad, Kevin Singh, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Emanuel David Khokhar, Pieter Christiaan Pretorius, Randhir Sandhu

