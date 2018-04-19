Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Links : ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Schedule
ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Follow this post for Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Score of the Zimbabwe U19 vs Canada U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Rangiora on Jan 28, 2018.
Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Scorecard – Get full details of the Zim U19 vs Can U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 through the Zim U19 vs Can U19 Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.
Zimbabwe vs Canada U19 WC 2018 match is the 11th Place Play-Off of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in Semi Final matches . Catch up with the ball by ball Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Scorecard here.
Match Date: Jan 28, 2018
Venue: MainPower Oval, Rangiora
Toss: Zimbabwe Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: REJ Martinesz (Sri Lanka), IN Ramage (Scotland)
Match Result: Zimbabwe Under-19s won by 138 runs
Man of the Match: W Madhevere
Check the Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Score and Zim U19 vs Can U19 Scorecard below as part of the ICC U19 WC 2018 scores :
|Zimbabwe Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|W Madhevere
|c Samuel b Naress
|93
|84
|125
|8
|–
|110.71
|T Makoni
|c Naress b Pathmanathan
|30
|68
|89
|3
|–
|44.12
|*LN Roche
|run out (Sharma)
|20
|31
|32
|2
|–
|64.52
|D Myers
|c Joshi b Gill
|46
|51
|61
|2
|2
|90.20
|M Shumba
|run out (Sharma)
|18
|14
|19
|2
|1
|128.57
|JT Schadendorf
|c Pathmanathan b Haque
|28
|30
|68
|1
|–
|93.33
|AR Frost
|c Samuel b Joshi
|20
|21
|24
|1
|–
|95.24
|+TJ Nenhunzi
|b Haque
|1
|3
|9
|–
|–
|33.33
|KD Robinson
|not out
|1
|1
|2
|–
|–
|100.00
|TM Harrison
|did not bat
|N Nungu
|did not bat
|Extras
|(5 b, 1 lb, 3 nb, 6 w)
|15
|Total
|(8 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|272
|Fall of wickets:
|1-97 (Makoni, 20.1 ov), 2-145 (Roche, 29.3 ov), 3-150 (Madhevere, 30.2 ov), 4-175 (Shumba, 34.2 ov), 5-232 (Myers, 43.1 ov), 6-263 (Frost, 48.3 ov), 7-271 (Schadendorf, 49.4 ov), 8-272 (Nenhunzi, 50 ov)
|Canada Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Haque
|9
|0
|65
|2
|2
|1
|22
|27.00
|7.22
|Joshi
|9
|1
|53
|1
|–
|1
|32
|54.00
|5.89
|Pathmanathan
|10
|1
|29
|1
|1
|–
|39
|60.00
|2.90
|Gill
|10
|0
|51
|1
|2
|1
|29
|60.00
|5.10
|Rommel Shahzad
|10
|0
|49
|0
|1
|–
|28
|–
|4.90
|Naress
|2
|0
|19
|1
|–
|–
|6
|12.00
|9.50
|Canada Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|P Sharma
|c Roche b Myers
|13
|34
|61
|1
|–
|38.24
|KK Singh
|lbw b Robinson
|0
|6
|7
|–
|–
|0.00
|*AS Khan
|c Shumba b Nungu
|24
|30
|30
|4
|–
|80.00
|AS Gill
|c Madhevere b Nungu
|60
|63
|111
|6
|1
|95.24
|K Naress
|c Frost b Harrison
|13
|29
|28
|1
|–
|44.83
|A Deosammy
|c Myers b Madhevere
|3
|13
|13
|–
|–
|23.08
|+KD Samuel
|c Nungu b Madhevere
|8
|19
|17
|–
|–
|42.11
|A Pathmanathan
|lbw b Harrison
|0
|8
|7
|–
|–
|0.00
|FJS Haque
|c Harrison b Madhevere
|0
|2
|3
|–
|–
|0.00
|Rommel Shahzad
|lbw b Madhevere
|1
|22
|29
|–
|–
|4.55
|RR Joshi
|not out
|0
|1
|7
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(4 lb, 8 w)
|12
|Total
|(all out, 37.5 overs)
|134
|Fall of wickets:
|1-2 (Singh, 1.4 ov), 2-34 (Khan, 9.1 ov), 3-58 (Sharma, 14.5 ov), 4-78 (Naress, 20.4 ov), 5-90 (Deosammy, 23.6 ov), 6-112 (Samuel, 29.2 ov), 7-117 (Pathmanathan, 30.6 ov), 8-118 (Haque, 31.4 ov), 9-132 (Gill, 36.2 ov), 10-134 (Rommel Shahzad, 37.5 ov)
|Zimbabwe Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Roche
|6
|0
|15
|0
|1
|–
|28
|–
|2.50
|Robinson
|5
|0
|28
|1
|1
|–
|17
|30.00
|5.60
|Nungu
|5
|1
|14
|2
|3
|–
|23
|15.00
|2.80
|Schadendorf
|2
|1
|5
|0
|–
|–
|10
|–
|2.50
|Harrison
|10
|0
|39
|2
|–
|–
|36
|30.00
|3.90
|Myers
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|–
|9
|12.00
|2.50
|Madhevere
|7.5
|1
|24
|4
|1
|–
|33
|11.75
|3.06
Milton Shumba, Liam Nicholas Roche (Captain), Tanunurwa Makoni, Jayden Schadendorf, Alistair Frost, Dion Myers, Kieran Robinson, Tinashe Nenhunzi (Wicket Keeper), Taun Harrison, Wesley Madhavere, Nkosilathi Nungu, Gregory Dollar, Jonathan Connolly, Robert Chimhinya, Donald Mlambo
Akash Gill, Arslan Khan (Captain), Ashtan Deosammy, Faisal Jamkhandi, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Kavian Naress, Aran Pathmanathan, Krishen Denarkshn Samuel (Wicket Keeper), Pranav Sharma, Rommel Shahzad, Kevin Singh, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Emanuel David Khokhar, Pieter Christiaan Pretorius, Randhir Sandhu
Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the Zim U19 vs Can U19 Live Score and the Zim U19 vs Can U19 Scorecard of the Zimbabwe U19 vs Canada U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC U19 WC 2018 live scores and ICC U19 WC 2018 scorecards.