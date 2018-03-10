Zim vs HK Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Zim vs HK at Bulawayo (Mar 10, 2018)

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Bulawayo on Mar 10, 2018.

Zim vs HK Live Scorecard – Match 15, Group B of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Match 15, Group B of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Zim vs HK Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 10, 2018

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Zim vs HK Live Score and Zim vs HK Scorecard:

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

Zim vs HK Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Zimbabwe Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Cephas Zhuwawo, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (Captain), Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chisoro

Hong Kong Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Babar Hayat (Captain), Anshuman Rath, Scott McKechnie (Wicket Keeper), Shahid Wasif, Waqas Barkat, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Simandeep Singh, Tanveer Ahmed, Christopher Carter, Ahsan Abbasi

