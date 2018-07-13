Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Live Score | Zim vs Pak Scorecard | Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard : Related Link: Pakistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2018 Schedule

Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Live Scores : Welcome to the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard brought to you by OyeCricket.com as part of the Pak Tour of Zim 2018, Pakistan in Zimbabwe 2018. Do watch out for the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Highlights once the match is over.

Get all the details you need from the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI from the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo through our Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard and catch up with the action from the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Live Scores.

Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Live Scores | Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Highlights

Zim vs Pak 1st ODI begins at 12:45 IST, which is 9:15 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI, then you can always get the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI live scores, follow the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard and may be even the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pak Tour of Zim 2018 and also for the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI live scores.

Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard | Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 13, 2018

Match Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Live Scores | Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard

Check below the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard

Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Squads | Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Zimbabwe Squad for Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Hamilton Masakadza (Captain), Chamu Chibhabha, Peter Moor (Wicket Keeper), Tarisai Musakanda, Elton Chigumbura, Malcolm Waller, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Murray, Brian Chari, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richard Ngarava, Liam Nicholas Roche

Pakistan Squad for Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Yasir Shah

Thank you for visiting our post on the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Live Scores of Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018. And do remember to watch the Zim vs Pak 1st ODI highlights online.