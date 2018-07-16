Zim vs Pak 2nd ODI Live Score | Zim vs Pak Scorecard | Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Zim vs Pak 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI from the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zim vs Pak 2nd ODI begins at 12:45 IST, which is 9:15 local time.

Match Date: Jul 16, 2018

Match Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Toss Report: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Ian Gould and Russell Tiffin

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Zimbabwe Innings 153-5 (40.1)

Zim vs Pak 2nd ODI Squads | Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Zimbabwe Squad for Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (Captain), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (Wicket Keeper), Donald Tiripano, Liam Nicholas Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan Squad for Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Sohail

Zim vs Pak 2nd ODI - Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018