Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Score | Zim vs Pak Scorecard | Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Related Link: Pakistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2018 Schedule

Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Scores : Welcome to the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Scorecard brought to you by OyeCricket.com as part of the Pak Tour of Zim 2018, Pakistan in Zimbabwe 2018. Do watch out for the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Highlights once the match is over.

Get all the details you need from the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI from the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo through our Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Scorecard and catch up with the action from the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Scores.

Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Scores | Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Highlights

Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI begins at 12:45 IST, which is 9:15 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI, then you can always get the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI live scores, follow the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Scorecard and may be even the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pak Tour of Zim 2018 and also for the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI live scores.

Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Scorecard | Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 18, 2018

Match Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Toss Report: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Jeremiah Matibiri and Ian Gould

Match Result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: Faheem Ashraf

Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Scores | Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Scorecard

Check below the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Scorecard

Zimbabwe innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Prince Masvaure c Sarfraz Ahmed b Usman Shinwari 1 7 – – Chamu Chibhabha lbw b Fahim Ashraf 16 28 2 – Hamilton Masakadza (C) c Yasir Shah b Junaid Khan 10 20 1 – Tarisai Musakanda c Sarfraz Ahmed b Junaid Khan 0 4 – – Peter Moor c Babar Azam b Fahim Ashraf 1 5 – – Ryan Murray (WK) b Fahim Ashraf 8 16 1 – Elton Chigumbura c Sarfraz Ahmed b Fahim Ashraf 9 11 2 – Tendai Chisoro b Yasir Shah 0 2 – – Wellington Masakadza not out 10 32 1 – Blessing Muzarabani lbw b Shadab Khan 4 23 1 – Richard Ngarava b Fahim Ashraf 1 3 – – Extras 7 (3 lb, 4 w) Total 67 all out (25.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Masvaure, 1.2 ov), 2-18 (Hamilton Masakadza, 6.5 ov), 3-25 (Musakanda, 8.3 ov), 4-29 (Moor, 9.5 ov), 5-32 (Chibhabha, 11.3 ov), 6-42 (Chigumbura, 13.5 ov), 7-43 (Chisoro, 14.3 ov), 8-54 (Murray, 17.3 ov), 9-66 (Muzarabani, 24.4 ov), 10-67 (Ngarava, 25.1 ov)

Pakistan bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Junaid Khan 5 1 7 2 1 – Usman Shinwari 4 0 19 1 1 – Fahim Ashraf 8.1 2 22 5 1 – Yasir Shah 7 2 10 1 1 – Shadab Khan 1 0 6 1 – –

Pakistan innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Imam-ul-Haq c Murray b Muzarabani 0 1 – – Fakhar Zaman not out 43 24 8 – Babar Azam not out 19 34 3 – Shoaib Malik did not bat Asif Ali did not bat Sarfraz Ahmed (C&WK) did not bat Shadab Khan did not bat Yasir Shah did not bat Junaid Khan did not bat Usman Shinwari did not bat Fahim Ashraf did not bat Extras 7 (7 w) Total 69/1 (9.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Imam-ul-Haq, 0.1 ov)

Zimbabwe bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Muzarabani 5 0 43 1 6 – Ngarava 4.5 0 26 0 1 –

Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Squads | Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Zimbabwe Squad for Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (Captain), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (Wicket Keeper), Donald Tiripano, Liam Nicholas Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan Squad for Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah

Thank you for visiting our post on the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI Live Scores of Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018. And do remember to watch the Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI highlights online.