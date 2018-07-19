Zim vs Pak 4th ODI Live Score | Zim vs Pak Scorecard | Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Match Date: Jul 20, 2018

Match Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Zim vs Pak 4th ODI Squads | Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Zimbabwe Squad for Pak Tour of Zim 2018

Prince Masvaure, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (Captain), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (Wicket Keeper), Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Liam Nicholas Roche, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan Squad for Pak Tour of Zimbabwe 2018

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali

