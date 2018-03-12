Zim vs Sco Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Zim vs Sco at Bulawayo (Mar 12, 2018)

Match Date: Mar 12, 2018

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

Zim vs Sco Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Zimbabwe Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Cephas Zhuwawo, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Graeme Cremer (Captain), Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Peter Moor, Richard Ngarava, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chisoro

Scotland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Matthew Cross (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Coetzer (Captain), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Alasdair Evans, Stu Whittingham, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Chris Sole, Bradley Wheal

