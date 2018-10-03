Zimbabwe Tour of South Africa 2018 Schedule | SA vs Zim 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of Zimbabwe Tour of South Africa 2018. This Zimbabwe in South Africa 2018 tour consists of three ODIs and three T20Is. Here in this post, we bring you South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 Schedule to give you SA vs Zim 2018 match schedule and South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 series timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the SA vs Zim live scores along with SA vs Zim Scorecard updates.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 Schedule

Zimbabwe Tour of South Africa 2018 begins with the 1st ODI on Sep 30 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley. After the three ODIs, then follows the T20Is. The tour ends with the 3rd T20I on Oct 14, 2018 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

SA vs Zim 2018 Schedule | SA vs Zim 2018 Fixtures

Following is the Zimbabwe Tour of South Africa 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of ODIs and T20Is 2018.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018 Schedule

Sep 30: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Oct 3: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein – SA vs Zim 2nd ODI Scorecard

Oct 6: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2018 Schedule

Oct 9: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I at Buffalo Park, East London

Oct 12: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Oct 14: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Thank you for visiting our site for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of Zimbabwe Tour of South Africa 2018.