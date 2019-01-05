Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019 Schedule | Nam vs Zim Women 2019 Fixtures

Check below Namibia vs Zimbabwe Women 2019 cricket schedule for Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019. We bring you Nam vs Zim Women fixtures with match dates and match timetable. Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019 comprises of five T20s. Follow this post for the Namibia vs Zimbabwe Women 2019 series schedule at OyeCricket and get to know the match timetable and venues of Namibia vs Zimbabwe Women 2019.

Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019 begins on January 5 with 1st T20 in Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay. The tour ends with the fifth T20 on January 10 at Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay. Keep watching OyeCricket.com to watch Nam vs Zim Women highlights and all the other updates of Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Women 2019 Schedule | Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019

Jan 5: Namibia Women v Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20 at Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay – Nam W vs Zim W 1st T20 Scorecard

Jan 6: Namibia Women v Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20 at Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay

Jan 7: Namibia Women v Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20 at Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay

Jan 9: Namibia Women v Zimbabwe Women, 4th T20 at Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay

Jan 10: Namibia Women v Zimbabwe Women, 5th T20 at Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay

Thank you for visiting our site for the Namibia vs Zimbabwe Women 2019 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019.